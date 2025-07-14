Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $383.63 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $388.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.23 and a 200-day moving average of $310.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $363.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

