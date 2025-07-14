Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after buying an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,929,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,329,000 after purchasing an additional 503,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,892,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,331,000 after purchasing an additional 111,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE OHI opened at $37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.