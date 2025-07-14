Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

