Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 370.8% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $109.64 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $3,010,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 121,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,104,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 620,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,489,992.56. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,340,745. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

