MTM Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 358.0% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 108,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.86. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.