Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $258.26 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $285.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.