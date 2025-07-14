Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Balchem accounts for about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Balchem worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Balchem by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 5.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Balchem by 160.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Balchem by 11.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $158.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Balchem Corporation has a 12-month low of $145.70 and a 12-month high of $186.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

