Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Heico accounts for about 4.1% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $17,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Heico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Heico by 37.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Heico by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $314.66 on Monday. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.68 and a 12-month high of $328.64. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.91.

Heico Increases Dividend

Heico ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Heico from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heico has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total transaction of $106,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total value of $172,361.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This trade represents a 62.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

