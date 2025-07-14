Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 120,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,527,000 after purchasing an additional 243,445 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

