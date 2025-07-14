Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,639 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NEE stock opened at $74.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

