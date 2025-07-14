Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 484.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,117 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,224,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,025,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $213,154,000 after buying an additional 582,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after buying an additional 581,688 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $849,336,000 after buying an additional 500,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after buying an additional 414,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $228.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

