Head to Head Review: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Anterix shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of Anterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anterix has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $748.49 million 0.63 -$6.52 million ($0.35) -44.94 Anterix $6.03 million 74.27 -$11.37 million ($0.63) -38.02

This table compares Bandwidth and Anterix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Anterix. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bandwidth and Anterix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 1 1 4 0 2.50 Anterix 0 0 1 1 3.50

Bandwidth currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.23%. Anterix has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.75%. Given Anterix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anterix is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Anterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -0.14% 1.46% 0.48% Anterix -188.56% -29.71% -13.48%

Summary

Bandwidth beats Anterix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless, Inc. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

