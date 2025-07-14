LRI Investments LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 325.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $2,183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter valued at $97,833,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.78. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMYT. Macquarie raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

