Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,000. Progressive makes up approximately 1.1% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 114.0% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 210.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 238,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $244.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $208.13 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.89.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.41.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

