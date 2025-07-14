New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $73,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $547.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.26 and its 200 day moving average is $560.96.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

