Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,312 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $18.13 on Monday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 8,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $123,899.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,178,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,543,263.99. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Geffner sold 2,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $34,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,222.30. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,267 shares of company stock worth $277,864. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

