Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $34,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.60.

Shares of DRI opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.21 and a 52 week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,609,494. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

