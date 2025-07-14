Stephens Inc. AR Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.90 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6%

NEM stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $60.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

