Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $626.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.50. The firm has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.87.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

