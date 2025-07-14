Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $78.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.8% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $78,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $573.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $549.11 and its 200 day moving average is $535.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $576.26. The stock has a market cap of $694.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

