Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $516.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.52 and a 52 week high of $526.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.87.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.03, for a total value of $3,339,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,663. This trade represents a 75.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 8,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.21, for a total transaction of $4,317,082.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,623,404.34. This trade represents a 24.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.