Emerald Advisers LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.43.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $530.39 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $391.58 and a 1 year high of $534.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

