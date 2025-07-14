New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,846 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $82,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,956,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89,825.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,291,000 after buying an additional 814,713 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $823.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $567.74 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $545.22 and a 200-day moving average of $619.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

