iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Boosted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,263,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

