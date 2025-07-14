Focused Investors LLC Has $85.42 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 2.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $85,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 521,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,417,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 892,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,065,000 after buying an additional 419,443 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,362,000 after buying an additional 301,877 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.09.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

