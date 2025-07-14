UNICOM Systems Inc. Has $30.15 Million Stock Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

UNICOM Systems Inc. increased its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 1,235.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521,935 shares during the period. Rigetti Computing comprises approximately 6.1% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $30,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 42.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $12.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

