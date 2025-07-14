MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MetLife by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,931,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,716,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,862,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MetLife by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after purchasing an additional 958,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.58.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

