Contrasting Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Limoneira and Farmmi”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $191.50 million 1.47 $7.72 million ($0.14) -111.50 Farmmi $64.13 million 0.04 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Limoneira has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Limoneira and Farmmi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 2 0 3.00 Farmmi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Limoneira currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.36%. Given Limoneira’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Limoneira is more favorable than Farmmi.

Volatility and Risk

Limoneira has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmmi has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limoneira and Farmmi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -0.96% -0.90% -0.57% Farmmi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Limoneira shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Farmmi shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Limoneira shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Farmmi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Limoneira beats Farmmi on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes. It has approximately 3,500 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 1,200 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 100 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 400 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 400 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in the organic recycling operations; and development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados, oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops to third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

