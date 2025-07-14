TruNorth Capital Management LLC Invests $48,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.