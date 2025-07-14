Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $28,000 in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allstate by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $671,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allstate by 5.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Allstate by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.07.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $193.20 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $162.27 and a 12-month high of $213.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.