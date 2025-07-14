Westmount Partners LLC Sells 780 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Westmount Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 119,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

