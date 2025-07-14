Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.84. The company has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

