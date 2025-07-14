Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $161.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.34 and a twelve month high of $190.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 67.32% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 58,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,881.55. This represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 396 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,386 shares of company stock worth $380,066. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

