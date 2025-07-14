Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $80.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $82.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.