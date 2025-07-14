Private Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. CACI International accounts for approximately 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,417,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 91,931.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,156 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CACI International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $480.82 on Monday. CACI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price target on CACI International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.31.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

