Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 480 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEI stock opened at $98.30 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $101.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66.

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years.

