Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $151.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $151.98.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.