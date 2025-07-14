Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 850,127 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 811,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 850,127 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UEC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

