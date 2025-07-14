First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,340 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.20% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,181,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,516,000 after acquiring an additional 354,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,013,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 288,666 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 225,230 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

