Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX:HTA) Insider Frank Sixt Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited (ASX:HTA – Get Free Report) insider Frank Sixt sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02), for a total transaction of A$32,000.00 ($21,052.63).

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $325.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.61.

About Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia)

Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited provides telecommunications services in Australia. The company offers portfolio of fixed and mobile products under the Vodafone, TPG, iiNet, AAPT, Internode, Lebara, and Felix brands. Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Barangaroo, Australia.

