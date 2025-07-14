Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $153.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

