Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 841 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $376.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $375.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.13 and a 200-day moving average of $342.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.