Emerald Advisers LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,626 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 56.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 154,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.7% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 437,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $40,496.22. Following the sale, the director owned 119,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,910.94. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,304.58. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,823 shares of company stock worth $128,088. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.64. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $818.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 62.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

