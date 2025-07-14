Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,265,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,411,000 after purchasing an additional 679,471 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,703,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,915,000 after acquiring an additional 207,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after acquiring an additional 932,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,207,000 after acquiring an additional 157,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

