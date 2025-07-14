Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harraden Circle Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000.

MLACU stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

