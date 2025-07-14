iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $626.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $599.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.50. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.87. The company has a market capitalization of $630.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

