RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2,944.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $146.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $196.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.52 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

