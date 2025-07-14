Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $226.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $231.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

