Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 31,772 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,772 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,777,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,748 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NU by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,598 shares during the period. Ribbit Management Company LLC raised its stake in NU by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Ribbit Management Company LLC now owns 25,243,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,378,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NU Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NU opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

