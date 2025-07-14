Stephens Inc. AR Buys 45,662 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.79% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 521.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 333,539 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 29.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $85,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

